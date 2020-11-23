Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.99. 38,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,860. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

