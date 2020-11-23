Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 832 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 208,003 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $60.97. 102,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

