Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 735,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,954,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 351,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

