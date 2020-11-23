Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after acquiring an additional 540,617 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 133,822 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.93. 13,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.