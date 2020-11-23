Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,608 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

