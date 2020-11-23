Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $135,820,000 after acquiring an additional 498,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

