Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.7% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $11.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,724.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,617.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

