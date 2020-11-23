Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 326,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 186,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

