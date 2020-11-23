Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,504. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.