Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock valued at $23,627,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 104,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $197.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

