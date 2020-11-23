Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.15. 49,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,825,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.