Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after acquiring an additional 179,334 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.69 on Monday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,553. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $113.29 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.