Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 632 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $327.45. 40,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $335.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.