Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,363 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $553,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $299,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,551 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,948,000 after buying an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 296,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.20. 145,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,833,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

