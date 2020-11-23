Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 798,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 188,247 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,500. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

