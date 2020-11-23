Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,279,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

