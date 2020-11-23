Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,365 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.77. 64,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,041,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

