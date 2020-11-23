Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 664 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 268,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB traded down $4.37 on Monday, hitting $265.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.77. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total value of $563,971.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

