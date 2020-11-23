Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,617 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

