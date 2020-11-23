Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 90,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.03. 31,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.