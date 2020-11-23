Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,089 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

