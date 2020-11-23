EOG Resources’ (EOG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $53.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of EOG opened at $45.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

