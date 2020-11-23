ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) vs. Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Critical Analysis

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.41 $473.33 million N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.85 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ENAGAS S A/ADR and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 2 1 0 1.67 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENAGAS S A/ADR beats Stabilis Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

