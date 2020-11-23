Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $116.11 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

