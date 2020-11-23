Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eisai has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
