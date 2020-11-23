Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESALY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eisai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. Eisai has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

