Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) PT Raised to $43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.89.

EPC opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

