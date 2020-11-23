Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 24.2% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Visa by 10.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.41. The company had a trading volume of 137,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

