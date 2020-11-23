Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

