Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,730 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.27. 28,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,244. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

