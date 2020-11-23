Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.