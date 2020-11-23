Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. 48,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

