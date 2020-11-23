Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 61.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 43.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $10,912,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $678.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $692.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

