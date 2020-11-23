Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 60.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 441,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,880 shares of company stock valued at $457,994. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.54. 78,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107,681. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

