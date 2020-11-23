Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.51. 41,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.