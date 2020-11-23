Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.52. 301,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,542,992. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.