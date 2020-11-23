Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 249,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,572,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.