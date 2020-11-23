Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Trimmed by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.25 on Monday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,716. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,462 shares of company stock worth $4,176,424 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

