Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

