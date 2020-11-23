DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH.F) stock opened at €85.70 ($100.82) on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 1 year high of €101.40 ($119.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is €88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.94.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

