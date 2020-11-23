Dynamic Market Capitalization Hits $8.93 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $42,717.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,437.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.03205257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00468756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.01590194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00678868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00383288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00097629 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,180,989 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

