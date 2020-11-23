Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust makes up 3.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust were worth $100,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 120,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,589,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 997,310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DUC remained flat at $$9.20 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,396. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

