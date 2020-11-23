DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 27,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.19. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.