Dragonchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $76,817.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $76,817.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,379,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

