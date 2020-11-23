Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

NYSE DOV opened at $123.48 on Thursday. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

