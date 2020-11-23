DomRaider (DRT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. DomRaider has a market cap of $476,552.70 and $28.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DomRaider has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.