Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $113.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

