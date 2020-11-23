Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $430.25 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $430.25 million and approximately $98.83 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00468756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,224,072,645 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

