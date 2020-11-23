DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DocuSign accounts for 0.3% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.65 on Monday, hitting $216.94. 63,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.74.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

