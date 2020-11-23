Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
DMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
DMS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.
