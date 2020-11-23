Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

DMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

DMS stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

