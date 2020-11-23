Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Sell Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their sell rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $16.82 on Friday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 32,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $563,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,504 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

